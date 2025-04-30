US Secretary of State hails new PM: 'Kamla, a strong leader'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. - AP Photo

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar is a strong leader who shares US President Donald Trump’s priorities.

He made the comment as he congratulated her on her victory in the general election.

In a post on X, Rubio said, “She is a strong leader, friend, and US ally who shares @POTUS's (President of the US) priorities on security and immigration.

“We look forward to building a close partnership for the future of TT, and the entire Caribbean,” he added.

A post on the US Department of State’s website, elaborated on Rubio’s words and praised the country for a smooth democratic process.

“We commend the people of TT for their continued commitment to democratic values and institutions, demonstrated through the peaceful and orderly conduct of their free and fair national elections."

It noted the decades-long relationship between both nations.

“The US and TT share a strong and enduring partnership rooted in deep historic ties, regional co-operation, and shared goals for prosperity and security.

The statement ended with the US adding it looks forward to working with Persad-Bissessar “to strengthen our collaboration on energy security, economic prosperity, and countering transnational crime.”

Rubio’s praise clashes with Young’s rhetoric

Rubio’s comments came less than two weeks after he praised the leadership of former prime minister Stuart Young.

The duo spoke on April 18 after the failure of the Dragon Gas deal.

The deal – to extract and sell gas from both the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border gas fields with Venezuela – died after the Trump administration revoked US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences that allowed TT to conduct business with Venezuela.

In a statement, Rubio’s spokesperson said Young and Rubio intended to work closely to find a solution that preserves US-TT relations, but align with US policies on Venezuela.

“(Rubio) welcomed Young’s exploration of viable options that support the country’s energy needs while remaining consistent with US sanctions policy.”

The statement went on to praise Young’s “effective leadership” of TT’s energy initiatives.

Young, while on the campaign trail, repeatedly emphasised his relationship with Rubio and other decision makers who he said are key to TT’s energy and economic future.

He suggested not having these relationships could ultimately negatively affect TT.

Kamla and Trump’s shared priorities

On November 26, Persad-Bissessar alleged Venezuelan migrants were “committing crimes daily against our citizens.”

She called on them to "get their act in order” and vowed to deport all illegal Venezuelan migrants “by any means necessary.”

“Illegal Venezuelan migrants have a clear choice to make, either peaceful, law-abiding habitation in our country or deportation, there is no middle ground.”

Persad-Bissessar, two days later, doubled down on her comments, calling out the “idiocy”, “lunacy” and “wokeism” of her critics before pointing to Trump’s policies and declaring, “Trinis first!”

“We already have a problem with local gangs; we don’t need migrants committing crimes here also,” she said.

This is similar to Trump, who has taken a hard-line approach against illegal immigrants and claimed that the US is being invaded by immigrants who are driving up crime rates.

He promised the largest deportation operation “in the history of our country” and to “expel every single illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil.”

Persad-Bissessar has also knocked the PNM government's plans on border security, which was a cornerstone issue during Trump’s campaign.

Trump promised to close the US’s border with Mexico, saying “We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country.”

He also claimed traffickers were using the “Biden border nightmare” to exploit vulnerable women and children.

At the height of the covid pandemic in 2021, Persad-Bissessar called on government to do more to secure the country’s borders, after it was revealed the Brazilian variant of covid19 came to TT via an immigrant.

She said in addition to illegal migrants, large shipments of illegal weapons and ammunition were entering through legal ports of entry.

Regional leaders: Kamla’s win a 'powerful' reminder

Other international leaders have also congratulated Persad-Bissessar, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Modi said the country cherished its historically close and familial ties with TT.

“I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for shared prosperity and well-being of our people.”

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Persad-Bissessar victory, as Barbados celebrates National Heroes Day, was a reminder of the enduring gift of democracy.

“It is therefore a pleasure, on behalf of the government and people of Barbados, and as chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), to extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister-designate…”

She also congratulated the people of TT on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights.

“In a world where democracy is often tested, TT has shown that true strength lies in the commitment of its people to participation, fairness, and free expression.”

In a Facebook post, Jamaican Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said Persad-Bissessar’s success at the polls was an indication of the confidence of the people of TT in her leadership.

Holness highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between Jamaica and TT, emphasising their shared history, culture, and collaboration across regional and international organisations such as Caricom, the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), and the Organization of American States (OAS).

He said the new administration’s mandate presents an important opportunity for strengthened co-operation.

“Prime Minister-elect Persad-Bissessar’s electoral triumph heralds a renewed opportunity to deepen and broaden our collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including, but not limited to, trade and investment, regional security, energy and climate change.”

Guyanese president Irfaan Ali also congratulated Persad-Bissessar, saying Guyana and TT share a strong friendship.

“I, therefore, look forward to our continued collaboration to strengthen our relations and work towards our shared goals of advancing regional integration, economic development and the well-being of the people our region,” he said.

Former St Kitts and Nevis prime minister Dr Timothy Harris said in a Facebook post that Persad-Bissessar’s triumph in the election is a “powerful reminder that resilience, hope, and unwavering love for one’s people can overcome any challenge.”

He remembered fondly that Persad-Bissessar was among the first international leaders to congratulate him when he was elected prime minister in 2015.

“Today it is with great pride that I return those sentiments. Our bond, forged in the fires of our shared democratic struggles, most notably during the landmark Boundaries Case, remains strong and unbreakable.”

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said the expression of democracy demonstrated by the people of TT reflects their confidence in the leadership of the newly-elected prime minister.

“We wish Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar a successful term in office as she undertakes the solemn responsibility of guiding her nation toward continued growth and development.

“We look forward to further strengthening our ties with Trinidad and Tobago and deepening our bonds within the Caribbean Community (Caricom), as we work together to address regional challenges and bring new opportunities for people of the region.”

Caricom congratulated Persad-Bissessar for her win and the people of TT on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights.

“The decisive victory is a clear mandate from the people of TT as the country continues its forward journey. We forward to welcoming Prime Minister-elect Persad Bissessar to the Conference of Heads of Government, and to her participation, as we continue to tackle emerging geopolitical issues, and seek to further improve the welfare and well-being of the people of the region.”

WITH REPORTING BY PAULA LINDO