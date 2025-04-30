Tobago hoteliers want to revitalise tourism with Kamla

A sunset at Pigeon Point. - Ayanna Kinsale/File photo

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) has extended congratulations to Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the new MPs following their victory at the April 28 polls.

In a press release on April 30, the association said it welcomes this new chapter of leadership and expresses optimism about the opportunity to work collaboratively with the government to revitalise Tobago’s tourism sector.

THTA president Reginald Mac Lean described it as a pivotal moment for the industry.

He said: “Now more than ever, a united public-private partnership is essential to address the challenges the sector continues to face and to unlock the potential of tourism as a key driver of national diversification.”