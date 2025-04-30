Titans defeat Rangers in three-run thriller

Jamaica Titan’s Kirk Mc Kenzie. - lincoln holder

THE Jamaica Titans held their nerves to win a thrilling contest against the Guyana Rainforest Rangers by three runs and claim their first victory of the West Indies Breakout League here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on April 29.

Led by Kirk McKenzie’s half century and a strong showing from their top and middle order, the Titans posted 166 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

McKenzie blasted 51 from 31 balls with five fours and two sixes, Andrew Rambaran made 36 off 22 balls, Jordan Johnson cracked 30 from 16 deliveries and Zion Brathwaite made a run-a-ball 29, to put the Titans in a good position to post a formidable total.

However, from a strong position of 143 for three in the 16th over, the Rangers fought back through left-arm pacer Jediah Blades (3-25) to ensure the Titans limped through the final three overs before being bowled out on the final ball of the innings.

Despite losing some early wickets, the Rangers remained in striking range thanks to the efforts of captain Kemol Savory and Zeynul Ramsammy.

The two put on 62 runs for the fifth wicket to turn the innings around and propel the Rangers to 117 for three.

Ramsammy kept his side in the contest with some timely boundaries, while Quentin Sampson and Ashmead Nedd also found the boundary to keep the score ticking for the Rangers.

Needing 13 runs off the final over to win their first match of the tournament, fast bowler Anthony Dackers conceded just nine runs as the Rangers failed to find the boundary.

Anthony Dacres was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans with 2-23 while Brathwaite took 2-24.