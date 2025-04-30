The PNM rebuild must begin

THE EDITOR: My first major experience as a member of the PNM was enduring the defeat of 1986. It was gut-wrenching – painful, disappointing and utterly stunning. Yet even in that moment of despair, I rolled up my sleeves and hit the ground running.

From the ashes of that 33-3 loss, we began rebuilding – steadfastly championing people-centric policies and reigniting the fire of a movement rooted in national development and pride.

When the PNM lost again to the Panday-led UNC, I was abroad, pursuing studies. I made a pledge then: to finish my education and return to serve party and country. Upon returning home, I witnessed once more the resilience of our great party. In short order, we rallied. We rose. We reclaimed victory.

Fast-forward to the 2010 elections – another chapter of defeat. This time, I was serving as an executive member of the Pt Fortin constituency and as part of the party's general council. I remember that post-election meeting at Balisier House with painful clarity. Emotions ran high. Anger and frustration boiled over.

The then political leader – one of our nation’s great statesmen – was disrespected in a manner unbefitting of his stature. He left Balisier House disheartened and dejected. The fallout was swift, with a flurry of resignations. But still, the party survived. And true to form, it rebounded.

Now, as I sat on Monday night reflecting on the results of the 2025 general elections, that old familiar sting of 2010 crept back in. The PNM has suffered yet another defeat. As the results poured in and the concession speech was delivered, I am bracing for the general council meeting on April 30.

I’m not currently a member of the general council, but I feel compelled to offer a caution. We must not repeat the mistakes of 2010. Let there be no re-enactment of the chaos that led to Patrick Manning’s untimely departure from party leadership.

Instead, we must graciously thank those who led us through the last decade and more. They fought battles, made sacrifices and gave of themselves in the service of party and country.

Now, we must move on.

To the true, hardcore PNM faithful – the ones who understand the political philosophy of Dr Eric Williams, the quiet strength of George Chambers, the visionary grit of Manning and the principled leadership of Dr Keith Rowley and Stuart Young – I say: stand up!

We have a duty. I am standing up and recommitting myself to the rebuilding process.

Let this moment be one of introspection, soul-searching and responsible decision-making. Let us chart a course that is forward-thinking, inclusive, and strategic in ensuring the PNM’s positive reemergence.

We are in a unique time in our nation’s history. For the first time, the highest offices of the land may all be held by women. We have a female president. We are poised to swear in a female prime minister. And the PNM, too, has powerful, capable women who won their seats and can rise to lead in Opposition.

This is a new chapter – one that calls for humility, unity and purpose.

ABDON MASON

Fmr Pt Fortin mayor