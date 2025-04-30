Rowley to resign as PNM political leader on May 1

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER prime minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will tender his resignation as the political leader of the PNM, taking effect from May 1.

In a statement on his Facebook on April 30, Rowley said when he resigned as PM in March, he intended to vacate the political leader position at "the earliest opportunity."

"Today (April 30) I will address the general council and tender my resignation.

"This completes my disengagement firstly in the government (March 16, 2025) and finally, in the party, (May 01, 2025)."

Rowley's term as the PNM's political leader was legally set to continue until 2026.

He thanked the country for being able to service and offered the best wishes to the party and the country.