Recounts continue in 3 constituencies

People line up to vote at the Aranguez Hindu Primary School on April 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

UP to April 30, recounts were ongoing in Malabar/Mausica (formerly D'Abadie/O'Meara), Arouca/Lopinot and San Fernando East – all at the request of the United National Congress (UNC).

Despite these recounts, the UNC remains comfortable in government having secured a massive 26 seats to the PNM's 13 and the TPP's two Tobago seats in the April 28 general election.

In Malabar/Mausica, Dominic Romain, a financial consultant and social media influencer, was declared the winner for the People's National Movement (PNM). He ran against the UNC’s Dominic Smith, an entrepreneur, economist, and former temporary senator.

In Arouca/Lopinot, former Minister of Public Utilities and National Security Marvin Gonzales was declared the winner for the PNM. His opponent was the UNC’s Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj.

In San Fernando East, Brian Manning was declared the winner versus the UNC's John Michael Ali Bocus.

Newsday visited the Five Rivers Community Centre on Fifth Street in Arouca on April 30 around1.20 pm. The atmosphere at the centre was quiet, with only two individuals standing outside and little visible activity.

When Newsday requested an interview with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) officer, we were informed they were unavailable. An anonymous source confirmed both candidates, along with their teams and legal representatives, were inside engaged in a meeting.

The source said the recount was taking place across all polling divisions in the constituency and was expected to continue well into the evening.

Newsday then visited the Malabar Phase IV Community Centre around 1.45 pm, which also had little visible activity, with only two police officers on duty.

One female officer said the EBC's presiding officer was not on the compound, as they had left to conduct "official EBC business, not personal matters." The WPC advised the presiding officer was expected back in about two hours, around 4 pm.

Up to press time, the EBC had not released final, official results of the general election.