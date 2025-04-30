PNM will be the best ever opposition

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: All is fair in love, war and politics. A win for the UNC was always possible but, say what? Plain talking is not bad manners and it is unnecessary to mince too many words. The PNM will be the best ever opposition party for five years. A huge loss is not the end on the PNM. It will survive. Been there, done that. A walk in the park until general elections 2030.

It was a polite, practically gracious in defeat response from the PNM leaders. Five years will pass very quickly. Life must go on. However, the very quality of life in sweet TT, based on the toxicity of the global political scenery, will be under tremendous stress. This is not the place or time to use the word allegedly.

The world, in 2025, is in dire straits and heading to global recession.

The wars in Gaza and the Ukraine will continue. With America eing headed by President Trump, anything can happen.

So, the political code in TT might be yellow, for now. But the returning UNC will be under some very heavy manners from the coalition parties. This is 2025 not 2010. The current coalition parties will demand fulfillment of all promises. No excuses allowed.

Read my political words here: The trade unions will not be backing off. Victory at the polls is not for free after giving useful support. Are we looking at 14 per cent salary increases and counting?

There will be no manna falling from heaven. All that may be left for the winners of general election 2025 is to call the IMF and ask them when and where to meet, Piarco or ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago.

And, speaking of Tobago, that will be another political letter all by itself. Ask yourself this, can code yellow even afford to mind Tobago after they meet with coalition leaders?

Will the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) want/demand $12 billion in support next budget day?

The PNM in opposition will assist with the passing of important Bills, if and when asked. Never doubt that. TT citizens must always come first.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin