PNM MPs to choose opposition leader on April 30

Stuart Young - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE 13 PNM MPs elected in the April 28 general election will meet on April 30 to choose a leader of the opposition.

The meeting will start at 4.30 pm at Balisier House, Tranquillity Street, Port of Spain. Election night saw a near wipe-out of the PNM, whose tally of seats fell from 22 to 13.

Within the space of mere days, nine PNM MPs will move from being Cabinet ministers to becoming opposition MPs – while four newly-elected PNM MPs will also take their seats on the opposition benches of the House of Representatives. Nine of their colleagues lost their seats including the high-profile former minister of local government Faris Al-Rawi (former San Fernando West MP) and former health minister Terrence Deyalsingh (former St Joseph MP). New presiding officers will also be chosen by a UNC-dominated Parliament.

Outgoing prime minister Stuart Young, in his concession speech on election night, lightly hinted at a possible pending role as opposition leader.

He said, “From tomorrow morning, you will see a strong PNM back on the road, back servicing the population of TT. And I certainly look forward to playing a part in that and a leadership role in that.”

Speculation ran rife as to whether outgoing planning minister and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles would also vie for the post, given that recently she was marginally defeated by Young in an 11-nine vote among then PNM MPs in the election of a prime minister to succeed former pm Dr Keith Rowley.

The TT Constitution (section 83) says, “The President shall, if the person concerned is willing to be appointed, appoint as Leader of the Opposition the member of the House of Representatives who, in his judgment, is best able to command the support of the greatest number of members of the House of Representatives who do not support the Government.”

Newsday made calls to ten MPs which went unanswered, seeking details on the selection of a new opposition leader.

Newly-elected MP for Diego Martin West, Hans Des Vignes, answered his phone.

Newsday asked if MPs have had much thought and much conversation over the selection of a new opposition leader.

Des Vignes said, “No. We just gather tomorrow. We meet and we discuss, as the PNM does. Tomorrow we make a decision and we move forward with it and we move on in the best interest of the country.” Newsday asked if PNM MPs were now lining up respectively behind Young and Beckles.

He said, “Like I say, wait for tomorrow and we will make a decision tomorrow.”

Newsday asked how he was feeling in the PNM’s history-making defeat. Des Vignes replied he was a humble servant of the people and would represent everyone in his constituency.

“We say thank you to all the people who voted for the PNM and we continue to move forward in the best interests of the country.

Newsday asked if the PNM could rebuilt after its huge loss on election night and whether the mood in the PNM was now very low, as reflected in most PNM MPs not answering their phones.

He said, “No. That is not what it is. We are all moving forward. We are all in planning stages, in terms of what the next step would look like in terms of us being in opposition.

“Again, our focus remains on the people of TT.”

Asked if he was confident the party could rebuilt, he replied, “The evidence speaks for itself. This is not a party established yesterday or two months-three months, or three or even ten years ago.

“This is a 70-year old party, through different times. We continue to grow, rebuild, reshape and serve the people of TT.”

Asked if he had been in touch with his PNM MP colleagues earlier that day, he said, “We all wished each other congratulations and we look forward to our meeting tomorrow.”