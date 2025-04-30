Pennelope Beckles-Robinson set to become Opposition Leader

Pennelope Beckles-Robinson - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

By a razor-thin margin of 7-6, Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson was nominated by the PNM's 13 elected MPs (including herself) to become Opposition Leader.

The PNM's General Council met on April 30 to discuss the issue of who would be Opposition Leader.

PNM sources shared a document outlining the names and corresponding signatures of those MPs who supported Robinson-Regis as Opposition Leader.

Beckles-Robinson received support from MPs Colm Imbert, Kareem Marcelle, Symon de Nobriga, Marvin Gonzales, Keith Scotland and Nyan Gadsby-Doll. She would have also signed in support of herself.

The six MPs whose signatures were not on the document included former prime minister and party chairman Stuart Young, Brian Manning, Hans Des Vignes, Dominic Romain, Camille Robinson-Regis and Christian Birchwood.

Also on April 30, Rohan Sinanan resigned as deputy political leader of the PNM, effective May 1.

He said serving in the role had been a "tremendous honour" and was grateful to have contributed to the party.

"The decision comes after thoughtful reflection as I continue to balance my responsibilities and focus on other areas of service.

"I am full committed to the ideals and vision of the PNM and will continue to support the party in its ongoing mission to advance the development of Trinidad and Tobago."