Pan Trinbago, TUCO congratulate Kamla

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo courtesy UNC

THE presidents of Pan Trinbago and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) congratulated Prime Minister designate Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the United National Congress’ (UNC) victory on April 28.

In separate phone interviews on April 29, both expressed that they looked forward to working with the chosen culture minister.

TUCO president Ainsley King said, “The process that took place is one that the country must go through every so often.”

He added that the period came where the government must be selected and it must go through a democratic process.

“That was completed yesterday and the country has spoken. We have to respect the decision because the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

King said every one must work together for the betterment of the country.

“Congratulations to the winning parties, the United National Congress (UNC) and also the Tobago People’s Party (TPP).

“I am hoping we would understand that maturity is needed and proper governance for the upliftment of the people of this country.”

King said he looked forward to good governance.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God,” Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore also said.

She added that the organisation congratulated the prime minister elect and the new government.

“Pan Trinbago, as a non-governmental organisation, looks forward to working closely with the government. We are prepared to continue to develop the national musical instrument of TT and so we look forward to building that relationship with our new line minister,” she said.

Ramsey-Moore said pan is all about TT and the organisation was there to fully support.

Asked about any kind of backlash because of earlier news reports which said she supported the People’s National Movement (PNM), Ramsey-Moore said the Newsday had its own headline with respect to her pledging support to the PNM.

“I know there was a prize-giving function and I did commend Randall Mitchell as our line minister for the work that he would have done with the steelpan movement.

“I did commend minister Stuart Young for the work he would have done with us in the steelband movement. And it is the same way I look forward to working with the new line minister and new government, with the same passion.”

Ramsey-Moore said she looked forward to working with the minister as it was all in the interest of the development of the pan as an instrument and the community.

She added she was no stranger to the UNC but as the organisation was non-political and Pan Trinbago would work closely with whoever formed the government.