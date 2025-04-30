New start under Kamla's coalition of interests

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo courtesy UNC

THE EDITOR: On April 28, Trinidad and Tobago roared – not with noise, but with the thunderous silence of hundreds of thousands of ballots being cast for change. There were times I questioned whether complacency had taken hold of our people. But Monday’s victory proved otherwise ­ – our citizens are not asleep. They are wide awake, alert, and resolute

To the PNM supporters who stayed home or crossed over – thank you! That decision took courage and strength. You placed country above party, and principle above blind loyalty. In doing so, you honoured something far greater than politics – you honoured Trinidad and Tobago, and the dignity of our shared humanity.

And for that, you deserve our deepest respect.

The winning team, the UNC coalition of interests, is more than a political alliance – it is a national movement rooted in the principles of inclusion, equality, justice and progress. It transcends party lines, placing the well-being of the people at the heart of its mission.

With a clear and urgent agenda, it prioritises public safety, workers’ rights, quality education, accessible healthcare, and sustainable national development for all.

At the helm of this movement is the Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, a powerful leader whose strength lies not just in power, but in purpose. She has sacrificed, persevered and delivered for the people. Her leadership is grounded in compassion, love, service and diplomacy.

She is not new to the challenges of governance – she is seasoned by them.

The UNC has never wavered in its duty – whether in government or opposition, it has fought relentlessly for the people. Today, through the UNC coalition of interests, it unites the brightest minds, the most capable hands, and a determined collective of visionaries – each committed to the urgent task of national transformation.

Now is the time for unity, for rebuilding, and for faith in the promise of what we can achieve together. If the UNC and its coalition of interests with the guidance of God and the will of the people cannot turn this nation around, then no one can.

Let us move forward, boldly and together. The future has arrived and it begins now.

LEISHA S. DHORAY

Port of Spain