Mixed reactions to UNC's election victory in Port of Spain

Robert Lewis - Photos by Mya Quamie

After UNC’s landslide victory in the general election on April 28, Newsday took to the streets of Port of Spain to get citizens' opinions on the newly elected government on April 29.

Pensioner Robert Lewis expressed joy at the results saying he hoped it would bring benefits for the nation.

“I like how PNM loss,” he said.

“Because people fed up of the crime, the low wages and the suffering. With Kamla, you might still get a little something but with Rowley, you ain't getting nothing. You ain’t see even people in Tobago and all kick PNM out.

“So I hope Kamla can battle the crime because it really gone out of hand. And she say there will be benefits for the elderly and I’m elderly so I hope we can benefit. Because right now it does take long to get your pension, so at least we might get it on time and maybe get the increase.”

Ken Flavrney had similar opinions, saying PNM’s loss was a result of the dissatisfaction of public servants.

“I think the people come to one conclusion that they’re fed up with the PNM. I would say the demise of the PNM lies with the public servants. Some of them haven’t received their money and that gave them great interest in joining with the unions in that fight. And why I figure they would get their money is because they have said that they were given four per cent while the parliamentarians were given 47 per cent. So that was a feather in their cap,

“As promises are being made, I hope for improvement in the country as was told by the new Prime Minister and let's see how the performance would be."

Another man, who asked to be identified as Rasta, also expressed joy at the results.

“I was always aware that UNC was going to win so it’s a joy. I think we will be better off. Because it appears to me that this PNM regime don’t want to see poor people rise.

“There’s a lot of things going on and they’re not doing anything for poor people Ten years them there and what they do? I don’t see they do anything really and truly.

“So I think people fed up, people distorted, they’re lacking confidence. There’s a whole lot of things that’s happening so I think the change would be good, there will be a better way of living for the people."

He thinks UNC’s political leader would bring a fresh approach to governance as she has a better understanding of the struggles of the people on the ground.

In contrast, jewellery maker Petra Cayman seemed disenchanted with politics altogether.

“For me, different parties, same old thing. My problem is where healthcare is concerned. It doesn’t matter which party it is, once they go in office the medical system remains the same, the education system remains the same. And people think these things are free, they are not free, our taxes are paying for these services."

She noted issues of long wait times and inadequate services at local health facilities as well as a lack of expanded language education in schools. She also spoke about the limited access to assistance for entrepreneurs such as herself.

“As a small business owner, in order for me to get any kind of help from the government I have to go through a lot of things. Now granted that people are doing crap but if I give all of the necessary requirements, why do I have to wait for two or three years before I can get some assistance to facilitate me to grow my business so I can be a productive citizen of this country?”

Despite her weariness, she said she hoped the new government would build and improve on already existing structures for social aid.

“Instead of scrapping whatever it is the previous office holder did, take it, reinvent it, tweak it. Don’t just scrap it and say ‘We doing something new’ That’s people tax money wasting.”