Legions aim to stay perfect versus Titans in Breakout T20

TT Legions batsman Joshua James plays a shot during the West Indies Breakout T20 League match, against Barbados Pelicans, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba, on April 25, 2025. - Daniel Prentice

TRINIDAD and Tobago Legions seek to extend their unbeaten run in the 2025 West Indies Breakout League when they lock horns with Jamaica Titans at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on April 30, from 2 pm.

The Legions have won their two matches played so far — a 64-run triumph over Barbados Pelicans and a 23-run victory over Guyana Rainforest Rangers — and will aim to remain perfect when they meet the Jamaican franchise.

The Titans, on the other hand, lost their opener against Leeward Islands Thunder by six wickets but bounced back to trump the Rangers by three runs on April 29.

For TT, all-rounder Jyd Goolie has shown good form so far, having cracked an unbeaten 38 in the first tie and then 49 in the other. Fast bowler Joshua James top scored in the opener with a stellar 39 runs from 20 balls and then scored 11 not out in the second contest.

Legions skipper Joshua Da Silva also had an improved showing with the bat in the second match as he topped all scorers with 68 runs, which helped TT put their target of 173 out of reach from the Guyanese franchise.

James has also done well with the ball, picking up 3/35 against the Rangers and 2/21 versus the Pelicans. Twenty-one-year-old Bajan fast bowler Johann Layne is proving his worth to the team after snagging 2/7 in the first, then 2/25 in the second.

TT’s right-arm off spinner Mikel Govia was also among the wickets in both matches, snaring an impressive 2/14 and 2/17 respectively.

West Indies Academy player McKenny Clarke and TT’s Damion Joachim and Navin Bidaisee have also shown aggression in the first two matches, and will be hoping to deliver another solid performance against the Titans.

Up to press time on April 29, the second contest between Windward Islands Infernos and Pelicans bowled off at 7 pm.