Kamla to be sworn in as PM on May 1

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR will be sworn in as the prime minister on May 1, a release from the Office of the President said.

The ceremony will take place at 4 pm at President’s House.

She became this country’s ninth prime minister after defeating the People’s National Movement (PNM) at the polls on April 28.

Other cabinet positions are yet to be announced.

Newsday will bring you more on these and other matters.