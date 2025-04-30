Hillview's Swing for D Hills tees off May 4

In this file photo, Hillview student Yuri Mahabir competes at the Swing For D Hills golf tournament, Millennium Lakes Golf Club, Trincity.

THE Hillview College Parents and Teachers Association will host the fifth annual Swing for D Hills tournament at Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity, on May 4.

The format of the tournament is a two-player scramble. The tee times are 7 am and noon.

The golf tournament is a fund-raising initiative with the money being used to support Hillview's extra-curricular activities.

In the past, many of the school's sporting teams have benefitted including the football and cricket programmes. The photography club also received support from the funds raised and the basketball court was refurbished.

Quality prizes are up for grabs including two 55-inch tvs, trips to Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort and Hilton Hotel and premium hampers.

Following the action on the course, a prize-giving ceremony and an after "par-tee" will be held at the Millennium Park clubhouse.

To register, teams must pay $3,500 if they have a golf cart and $3,200 without a cart.

There are many options to register including contacting the school's office, the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club or contacting members of the committtee (689-5472, 280-4562, 682-2037).