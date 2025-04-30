High Court hears police wrongful arrest claim linked to 2018 Carnival plot arrest

A HIGH Court judge has started hearing evidence in the wrongful arrest and false imprisonment claim involving a San Juan man arrested for questioning about an alleged plot to disrupt Carnival celebrations in 2018.

Tariq Mohammed’s lawsuit against the State began before Justice Robin Mohammed on April 29. He gave evidence, along with his wife Saudah Ali and father Shamoon Mohammed.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

Mohammed’s lawsuit contends that the police unlawfully entered and searched his home at Mohammedville, El Socorro, before detaining him for six days. Mohammed said the police banged on his door and restrained him with tie straps before carrying out searches reportedly for arms, ammunition and explosives.

Mohammed described the police’s actions as “traumatic and distressing.” He said that when he heard banging at his door at 3 am on February 8, 2018, he did not immediately know it was the police, thinking it was bandits. He said the officers only showed him a warrant after they searched his apartment.

His wife also said she heard the banging and woke up in “absolute fear,” while reaching for the phone to call the police. “It was terrifying, like someone was breaking into the house.”

Mohammed’s father said he also did not hear the officers shout “police, police,” when they were banging on the door.

“I heard no such words. I heard nothing like that.”

Mohammed’s aunt, Nafeesa Mohammed, is expected to testify on Wednesday.

Mohammed was one of a handful of men arrested by police in 2018 in connection with an alleged plot to disrupt Carnival.

Attorneys Kingsley Walesby, Alvin Ramroop and Sarfraz Alsaran represent Mohammed while Russell Martineau, SC, and Sanjeev Lalla represent the State.