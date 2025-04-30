Fatima, San Juan North power to rugby school titles

Fatima Under-14 rugby team celebrate after winning the title. -

FATIMA College and San Juan North Secondary won two titles apiece when Fatima held its annual Sevens Rugby tournament at the school grounds on Mucurapo Road, St James, on April 12.

There were four categories including Under-14 boys, Under-16 boys, Under-19 boys and open girls. Some of the schools participating were Fatima, St Mary’s College, Trinity College, San Juan North, St Benedict’s College, Five Rivers Secondary, Tranquillity Secondary and Providence.

In the Under-14 boys, Fatima A were crowned champions after defeating St Benedict’s in sudden death extra time after drawing 2-2 in normal time. In the Under-16 boys, Fatima copped the title after defeating Trinity 5-2 in the final. San Juan North were not denied top spot in the Under-19 boys’ final with a 7-4 victory over Tranquillity and San Juan North delivered a resounding performance in the girls’ open final with a 9-0 victory over Providence.