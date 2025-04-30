CWI suspends Trinidad and Tobago's Joshua James from bowling

Trinidad & Tobago Legions' Joshua James celebrates the wicket Barbados Pelicans Joshua Bishop during the West Indies Breakout T20 League match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium on April 25, in Tarouba. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago Legions fast bowler Joshua James has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies international and regional matches with immediate effect, after Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) independent assessor at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, England found his action to be illegal.

James’ ban came as a result of reports from match officials during the first two matches of the ongoing Windies Breakout T20 League, against Barbados Pelicans on April 25 and Guyana Rainforest Rangers on April 26 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

A CWI statement on April 30 said, “As part of the process, once a player is reported for a suspect bowling action, video footage from the match in which the player was reported is provided to CWI.”

It said the video footage along with the written report is sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report.

On April 28, CWI confirmed the Opinion Report from Loughborough University’s independent assessor found James’ bowling action to be illegal.

“The assessment revealed that James’ deliveries exceeded the level of tolerance for extension of the elbow permitted under playing regulations. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, the suspension will also apply to all other domestic leagues worldwide,” the CWI statement said.

James will now undergo remedial work under the supervision of the TT Cricket Board. He will be eligible to apply for reassessment once he has modified his bowling action, either through another Opinion Report from Loughborough or via analysis from another accredited testing centre.

This means James may not feature for the rest of the Breakout T20, despite him playing an instrumental role, both with the bat and ball, in the past two matches which went in favour of the Legions.