Commonwealth, Caricom observers satisfied with election

From left, members of the Commonwealth Observer Group: political advisor Lindiwe Maleeka, chairperson former Foreign Affairs Minister of Malta Evarist Bartolo and public relations officer Temitope Kalejaiye at the presentation of the group's report at Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre on Lady Young Road, Port of Spain on April 29, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Commonwealth Election Observer Group (COG) chairperson and former Maltese Foreign Affairs minister Evarist Bartolo said the issue of campaign finance reform was raised with political parties prior to the election. He said the major political parties seemed to agree that it should not be on the parliamentary agenda.

He made the statement to media while presenting the group’s interim statement at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on April 29.

“They said, ‘We are considering it, we took it to Parliament, there was the joint committee.’

"By the way, let me be blunt, it’s interesting that in this case, both major parties here seemed to agree not to put it on the agenda. They told us it’s been in the committee for the last five years, and now as you know, once Parliament finishes, it has to come up again as a new agenda item. The hope is that if we recommend this, that the issue of campaign financing is taken seriously.”

He said there is an urgent need for campaign finance regulation so that political parties are not torn between the interests of their financiers and the interests of the people they represent.

Bartolo said ten years ago, the 2015 COG statement said the EBC was reflecting on proposals to regulate registration and campaign financing of political parties and recommended the incoming parliament, political parties and all relevant stakeholders prioritise this process. He said this has become more urgent and is a problem worldwide.

“If we don’t regulate campaign financing, we do not have democracies, we have plutocracies (government by the wealthy). Instead of voters, what counts are the donors, and democracy is being threatened worldwide with the fact that the donors have more say than voters. It is important that there is pressure on making political parties go for campaign financing.”

He said TT is not the only parliamentary democracy where campaign financing has not been regulated for political parties.

“People are losing trust in parliamentary democracy and the way they express it is that they wouldn’t go out to vote, so I think it’s in the long-term interest of political parties to implement campaign finance reform. This is an area where citizens, the media and civil society groups have to put pressure on the political parties. Don’t expect them to do it on their own, they will not.”

Bartolo said the group encouraged parties to adhere to the code for ethical political conduct, including transposing parts of it into law.

He noted that in listening to politicians on the campaign trail, it gave the impression that the country was on the verge of civil war, but in talking to them one on one, they said, ‘Don’t worry, it won’t happen.’"

He said the rhetoric was used to divide and show difference during an election campaign and was a tactic used worldwide.

“There are people who will say, ‘Attack the problems, don’t attack each other.' We would like you to attack crime, corruption, unemployment, instead of each other. The adversaries should be these big challenges. And let us remember that after the election, we have to walk in the same streets, go to the same hospitals and go to the same grocers.’”

Bartolo cautioned parties against attacking institutions like the EBC. He said it was understandable, in an election campaign, to keep the structure on its toes by all the time saying what is not working in the organisation. He said it was not necessarily acceptable or commendable. He said what is important is that steps are taken to address shortcomings that exist.

He commended the media for its coverage of the election and related issues, but raised concerns about the disproportionate coverage of the governing party by state media. He recommended legislation to enforce equitable access for all candidates and political parties.

He recommended that the EBC carry out an audit of the election and see what can be improved, noting the short period it had to conduct the election. The report urged the EBC to strengthen its engagement with all stakeholders including civil society improve the electoral process. It urged the state to make adequate resources and support available to enable it to discharge its constitutional duty.

Bartolo said the group’s final report would be completed in the next few weeks and released to the government, opposition, political parties, the EBC, and the public.

Caricom observers: Election process gets top marks

Caricom Election Observer Mission (CEOM) head Ian Hughes said the initial assessment of election Day activities is that the voters were able to cast their ballots without intimidation or fear, and that the results of the April 28 parliamentary election reflect the will of the electorate of TT.

Hughes presented the mission’s preliminary statement at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on April 28. He said TT’s system for voting was in the top percentile of those he had observed.

“The system worked. The checks and balances were there. I observed there were four layers of checks and balances: the presiding officer, the clerk at the red or green line who checked the list, the deputy presiding officer where fingers are checked for ink and you have to produce your ID, then after voting moving to the clerk responsible for the ballot box who checks the initials. Also there were the agents who were able to hear and see what was taking place and make the necessary records to satisfy themselves the checks and balances were done.”

He said ideally three-four layers of checks and balances would place an election procedure in the top percentile.

Hughes said there was a worrying trend where the integrity of the EBC and the observer mission were brought into doubt on social media, but this could not be monitored or controlled.

Both observer missions said their observation of the pre-election and election procedures did not find any sinister motives on the part of the EBC, nor did they observed some of the irregularities reported.