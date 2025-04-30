Arazzi celebrates 3 years of elegant cuisine

A selection of cheeses, fruits and desserts among the many food options at Arazzi's third anniversary function. - Photo courtesy Rajiv Samaroo

Arazzi Restaurant recently celebrated its third anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of delivering a mixture of an elegant dining experience and comfort.

The celebration was highlighted by great music that made guests put on their dancing shoes, a performance by soca artiste Iwer George, champagne and other alcoholic beverages, and lavish spreads of cheeses, seafood, meats and desserts reflecting the restaurant's commitment to culinary excellence.

Usual fare included pizzas, pasta, sushi, seafood dishes, meat and vegetarian selections, as well as fresh bread, pastries, sandwiches, coffee and tea.

Co-owner Colin Mahabir said his dream was to open an artisanal bakery and he wanted to create a space he could personally enjoy.

“I always felt Trinidad was lacking something unique in terms of a bit more upscale entertainment.”

He spent two years looking for a location and finally found a space on Maraval Road, Newtown, but it was big so he decided to add a restaurant.

Initially, the menu was supposed to be soup, salad and pasta, but he and co-owner Riaz Bhagaloo decided to give it a fine-dining twist that was still a bit casual.

“We did the restaurant and I added the lounge and patio so it evolved into a huge project.”

After some delays due to the covid19 pandemic, Arazzi opened on March 15, 2022, when restrictions were lifted.

When it opened the menu was very French with simple flavours but, after feedback from customers, it was adapted. He said they were always looking to improve service and cuisine so the restaurant’s concept kept evolving.

“We try to make the cuisine elevated but, in its latest incarnation, really it is familiar to a Trini palette.

“You have to tailor an experience for as wide a customer base as you can while still maintaining quality. So we import a lot of premium items, but we cannot serve strictly premium items in Trinidad and Tobago because our economy and the spending power of the average Trinidadian is something we try to be aware of all the time. You can’t make for one market only.”

Therefore, Arazzi also offers affordable items, especially in the bakery. So much so that a basic loaf of bread could be bought for $10.

Mahabir recalled speaking to one associate who said she loved the photos of the restaurant but she could not afford to eat there. She told him she waited for the bread van to pass by her home rather than buy bread at the supermarket as a loaf from the van was $10 compared to $18 at the grocery.

And so he decided to sell bread for $10.

The restaurant also tried to keep pastas and pizzas affordable with a two-for-one special running year-round from Monday-Thursday.

Another important aspect for the owners was ensuring costumers had a good experience.

“There are a lot of restaurants you get good food and drinks at, so I think the ambiance and the service we provide are really what sets it apart from everything else.

“We are human beings so I won’t say the service is 100 per cent all the time, but we always strive to have a higher standard. Because people will remember how you treat them. You want to be respectful of everybody but you also want them to feel welcome and comfortable.”

Mahabir noted there was a statistic that 20 per cent of new businesses fail within their first two years, so three years was a significant milestone for Arazzi. But he never doubted the restaurant’s success saying they would have made it work even if they had to change the concept.

“There are staff depending on me. I’m not in it just to make money for myself. I have to look after my team as well. So I’m not the type of business owner who’s going to be stubborn, that it’s my way or no way.

“I listen to people’s opinion, their feedback, what my staff says and we try to make it a comfortable environment for everyone.”

In addition, he said the restaurant was a passion project so, for him, the business was not only about the bottom line but how they could make it better. He said they had to keep evolving as they could not have the same thing for five years and expect people to remain impressed.

“A lot of restaurants stick with what works and don’t change, but their customers get bored. So now you’re starting to see restaurants changing concepts or elevating what they’re offering. I would like to think I had an impact on that, and hopefully in the next five years we’ll have some really beautiful restaurants in this country.”

He said a lot of people in the industry had great ideas and would like to see them make it happen.

As Arazzi embarks on its fourth year, it continues to be a beacon of fine dining in TT, promising more memorable experiences for its patrons. So Mahabir planned to continue to grow and improve and, one day, become a household name.