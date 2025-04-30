A new dawn as the people have spoken

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: A new dawn, a new mandate – the citizenry has spoken.

This Tuesday morning, as the sun rises on a fresh chapter, a new government is set to take the reins not through its own might, but through the will of the people. The ballots have been cast, the voices have been counted, and now, the real test begins.

The people have given their mandate not as a mere gesture, but as a sacred trust. Too often, governments forget that they are public servants, not overlords. They can become ensnared in the machinery of power, deaf to the cries echoing from the streets, blind to the struggles faced by ordinary citizens.

But today must signal a change. This government must listen – truly listen – not just to the loudest voices, but to the quiet pleas of those who have been sidelined for far too long.

The challenges are evident: crime that robs our peace, roads that crumble beneath our feet, schools that fail to nurture our children, hospitals stretched to their limits, an economy that leaves far too many behind. These are not just abstract issues they are the very fabric of human experience.

And the solutions will emerge not from arrogance, but from humility from leaders who recognize that they hold office by the people's grace, not by divine decree.

To the new government: The time for promises has passed. The time for action is now. You do not govern in isolation you govern for the market vendor, the nurse working long hours, the student hoping for a brighter future, the farmer labouring under a relentless sun.

f you stop listening, you stop serving. And if you cease to serve, you betray the very reason you were chosen.

To the people: Your voice does not vanish at the ballot box. Hold them accountable. Demand transparency. Celebrate progress, but never accept less than what you truly deserve. A government is only as strong as the citizens who insist it remains just.

Today, hope gleams anew. But hope, alone, isn't sufficient it must be coupled with action, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the people's will. The mandate is given. Now, let the real work commence.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

Port of Spain