$15,000 in prizes at 3rd UTT Aerobathon

UTT fitness instructor Lincoln Charles, from left, UTT Aerobathon chief instructor Chris Barry; project lead of the UTT Aerobathon Mushtaque Mohammed; senior manager, sports and recreation unit, UTT, Ian Pritchard; vice-president, Prestige Holdings Ltd, Roger Rambharose; and presenter at 103.1FM Fazeer Rojan at the 2025 UTT Aerobathon launch at NAPA, on April 29. - Jelani Beckles

THE third edition of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) National Aerobathon is set for May 18, outside the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

Participants can start signing up for the race at 4 pm on the day of the event, with action jumping off at 5 pm. To register those interested can visit https://forms.office.com/r/tsdBT8DqTg.

It will be a test of fitness as instructors will keep participants busy with the music.

Over $15,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs with the open categories taking home the largest sum.

There are four categories for women and men – open, Under-20, 20-50 and Over-50.

The event is powered by KFC as the fast-food outlet is one of the main sponsors. Other sponsors are Nestle, Central Athletics Club, Guiltless Yogurt, TT Olympic Committee and 103.1 FM.

The aerobathon was launched at NAPA on April 29.

Senior manager, sports and recreation unit at UTT, Ian Pritchard, said, "We want to encourage TT to come out in their numbers."

He said the event is not only for the competitive. "We know there are those competitors who would be coming with high energy and we also want to encourage those who just want to be part of the movement, want to be part of living a healthier lifestyle."

Chief instructor Chris Barry said the fitness of the instructors is paramount to a more successful event.

"We are training so hard to make this event a great success...this third year of the UTT Aerobathon will be great. You have to come out...I am so excited."

Fellow instructor Lincoln Charles said a succession plan is in place to keep churning out fitness personnel.

He also thanked the sponsors for being part of the initiative. "Thank you, KFC for being on board. I know without sponsors things will happen, but it will not have succession and longevity. We thank you for joining on and 103.1 FM for being here to accept the message because without the message no one knows."

Vice-president of Prestige Holdings Ltd, Roger Rambharose, said KFC has revamped its menu which is geared towards healthier options. Getting involved in the aerobathon is part of their latest initiative.

"(It is about) giving members of the public healthier options to choose when they come to the brand. So as part of moving towards healthier menu items, it is a natural marriage to get involved with aerobathons and other movement-type sporting activities. We have been heavily involved in football and cricket – more traditional sports – so this is a new area for us. It is an exciting area."

Rambharose said the plan is to support UTT with future events.

Fazeer Rojan of 103.1FM encouraged other media houses to support as he wants lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity to end with the current generation.