UNC sweeps PNM: Kamla prevails

WE WILL KEEP OUR PROMISES: Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses supporters at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas after declaring victory in the general election on April 28. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

THE UNC closed the chapter on nine years of PNM governance when it won the April 28 general election.

The victory saw political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar being elected for a second time as prime minister.

Persad-Bissessar, 73, first served as prime minister from May 24, 2010- September 7, 2015.

She expressed early optimism about the UNC's prospects of victory at her constituency office in Penal.

Later at UNC headquarters in Chaguanas, with a large crowd of party supporters waving flags and blowing vuvuzelas, Persad-Bissessar repeated the party's election slogan.

"When UNC wins everbody. Everybody wins."

Persad-Bissessar said, "When God says 'Yes', nobody can say no."

She thanked members of the UNC'S coalition of interest (COI) and the UNC membership who carried on a journey which has seen her be elected prime minister again.

Persad-Bissessar said the people were the real heroes and winners in the election.

"We, the people, have the real power in Trinidad and Tobago. Not the fake elites."

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC's victory was for senior citizens to keep their pensions, the former Petrotrin refinery to be re-opened, public servants to get their rightful salary increases, to re-open the Couva Children's Hospital, to give public servants their rightful pay increases and create over 50,000 jobs.

"The victory is yours. Now that the UNC has won, everybody wins."

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC fought a clean campaign based on policies, plans and programmes.

'It is now that the real work starts. From day one, we will be focused on delivering on our promises. Working to make every citizen's life better, brighter, more prosperous."

She said, "I give you the assurance that no one will be left behind."

Persad-Bissessar added TT will now have a prime minister who care and "who loves you."

She promised to fight as prime minister "so that we all win together."

Persad-Bissessar said, "We will work for you (the people).You are the real bosses and we are here to serve."

She promised her government would be people-centred "for the people, with the people, by the people."

Preliminary results showed the UNC winning 26 constituencies, the PNM won 13 and the Tobago People's Party (TPP) won two.

The UNC retained the 19 constituencies it won in the August 2020 election.

The preliminary results suggest that the UNC won Siparia, Oropouche East, Oropouche West, Fyzabad, Princes Town, Couva North, Couva South, Naparima, Moruga/Tableland, Barataria/San Juan, Mayaro, Tabaquite, Claxton Bay (formerly Pointe-a-Pierre), Caroni Central, Caroni East, Chaguanas East, Chaguanas West, Cumuto/Manzanilla and St Augustine.

The UNC added the key marginal constituencies of Tunapuna, Aranguez/St Joseph, Toco/ Sangre Grande, La Horquetta/Talparo and San Fernando West.

The party also took two traditional PNM strongholds – La Brea and Point Fortin as well. Those constituencies were won by Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU)/UNC candidates Clyde Elder and Ernesto Kesar respectively. The OWTU was one of the members of the UNC's COI.

The PNM retained the constituencies of Port of Spain North/St Ann's West, Port of Spain South, Arima, Laventille East/Morvant, Laventille West, Diego Martin West, Diego Martin North/East, Diego Martin Central, San Fernando East, La Brea, Point Fortin, Trinicity/Maloney, Arouca/Lopinot and Malabar/Mausica.

In Tobago, the PNM lost the Tobago East and Tobago West constituencies to the Tobago People's Party.

None of the other political parties contesting the election – such as the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), Patriotic Front (PF) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) – were able to make a dent in the political status quo.

Though expectations for victory were initially nervous, celebrations exploded at UNC headquarters once the PNM conceded defeat. Supporters began trickling in as early as poll closure at 6 pm. The arrivals continued slowly throughout the night and all eyes were glued to the big screen outside the office as commentators announced the votes as they came in. From early on, the UNC's coalition's figures led those of opponents.

This only served to embolden the confidence of the crowds which had grown to at least 300 by 10 pm when the news of victory came across the screen.

This was the UNC's second victory with the aid of a coalition, since its 2010 election win.

The crowd could not be contained since that moment, perhaps making up for lost revelry in elections gone by.

The crowd grew even larger, as victorious candidates and their supporters made their way to the headquarters from their respective campaign offices.

With flags in hand, many motorists celebrated from their vehicles – the safety risk mitigated by the traffic caused by supporters dancing in the street.

"This is an extraordinary moment in TT's history," supporter Anita Chandradath-Singh said.

"There is hope for the future."

Former UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial said the country waited a long time for the victory.

She was unable to say if she would be returning as a senator in the new parliamentary term.

"Right now, when UNC wins, everybody wins. I have won everything I could ever want because we have gotten rid of that wicked, incompetent PNM government."

Congress of the People political leader Prakash Ramadhar said he was personally satisfied and grateful for the love supporters and the public gave the party on the campaign trail, even in the PNM stronghold areas. He described this as a turning point for the country. The COP, which was part of the PP in 2010, was part of the COI.

Successful Tunapuna candidate Roger Alexander said he was excited for the victory.

Up to midnight, the crowd had not dissipated with thousands near the office and more along Mulchan Seuchan Road. At 1 am, supporters were seen arriving, with many parking on the shoulder of the north and southbound lanes of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway to get to the headquarters.

Also participating in the celebration were candidates, former MPs, senators and talkshow host Ian Alleyne.

At Balisier House in Port of Spain, PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley and outgoing prime minister Stuart Young conceded defeat around 10.20 pm. Rowley said the PNM will prepare for its new role as the parliamentary opposition with the selection of an opposition leader on April 30.

Before the PNM conceded defeat, NTA political leader Gary Griffith said the party offered the population a third choice but it chose to maintain the political status quo.

Griffith wished whoever the incoming government was well.

He promised to continue to serve TT in whatever capacity he could.

Overall, the voting process was described by most people as smooth and without incident.

But the PNM, UNC and the NTA each accused the other of election irregularities.

The PNM and UNC accused each other of bribery and attempting to induce votes.

The UNC wrote 28 letters to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) about their complaints.

The NTA expressed concerns about social media posts by the UNC were attempts to canvass on election day and influence to voters.

There were approximately 1,154,708 people registered to vote in the election.

A total of 17 political parties and 161 candidates contested the election. Within the latter, there were three independent candidates.

From April 21- 27, a total of 16,748 people voted as special electors.

These are defined as people who vote ahead of election day because they will be unable to vote on that day.

They include members of the protective services, polling agents, EBC members, people in hospital, people in prison and people engaged in offshore petroleum operations.

On March 18, Young, 50, advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve the Parliament and announced April 28 as election day.

He was sworn in as prime minister on March 17, one day after Rowley, 75, resigned from the post.

Rowley did not stand for re-election as Diego Martin West MP which he has represented in Parliament since 1991.

WITH REPORTING BY RISHARD KHAN