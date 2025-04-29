Trinidad and Tobago Chamber: No honeymoon for Kamla

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar to immediately begin working on crime and access to foreign exchange (forex) after her win in the April 28 general election.

“The work begins now,” said the chamber in a media release on April 29. “There is no honeymoon period. The government must prioritise the pressing challenges facing us as a nation, as we navigate many global tensions.”

The chamber said it has put forward recommendations to address several issues including, crime, forex, economic diversification, public sector reform and the implementation of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority.

On April 28 the UNC declared victory in the election, claiming 25 seats while the PNM retained 14 in Trinidad and the TPP claiming two seats in Tobago according to preliminary results.