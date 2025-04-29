TPP sweeps aside PNM in Tobago

VICTORIOUS: TPP candidate Joel Sampson after he voted at Bon Accord Primary School, Tobago on April 28. He won the Tobago West seat. - Photo by Visual Styles

THE Tobago People’s Party (TPP) secured a major victory, winning the two Tobago seats in the April 28 general election.

In so doing, the party’s candidates Joel Sampson (Tobago West) and David Thomas (Tobago East) unseated the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and Ayanna Webster-Roy, who had served two consecutive five-year terms as MPs and were seeking a third.

News of the victory triggered a Carnival-like atmosphere along Calypso Rose Boulevard in Scarborough as hundreds of jubilant supporters, mostly young people, converged in the capital city dancing, singing and waving the party’s banners.

TPP political leader Farley Augustine said the party’s two seats in the House of Representatives will “afford the people of Tobago some greater privileges” in advancing the island’s democracy.

“I believe we have an extremely strong negotiating point starting tomorrow morning (April 29),” he told supporters.

Augustine also poked fun at PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis, who at an earlier news conference, had conceded defeat.

“We thank you for conceding defeat but I also want to say to the PNM, we thank you for keeping a loser as your political leader in Tobago. Please keep him until the next THA election.” He told supporters that their work had only just begun.

“Mr Thomas and Mr Sampson would need your support. They will need you behind them every step of the way so that they can continue to push on behalf of the people of Tobago.” Augustine said a preliminary analysis of the voter turnout suggested that fewer people voted in the general election.

“I want to take that to mean that some introspection is required and certainly some changes are required. Many of you here as I walked and canvassed, I heard you, some of you expressed disappointment.”

He promised to listen to the grievances “and certainly changes will come to the Tobago House of Assembly to reflect the things that you have said you want to see for your island government.”

Earlier, the mood was sombre at the PNM’s campaign office at Pump Mill, Scarborough, as the party’s defeat in the two Tobago seats became apparent.

Dennis told reporters he felt the party ran a sound campaign where they advanced their track record to the people, explained their achievements and gave good reasons for Tobagonians to continue to have faith in the PNM government going forward.

“Of course, our employers, the population, had other ideas and they have spoken as a collective. Therefore, while we don’t have the final results, we can safely say that the United National Congress will form the next government of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said the PNM Tobago Council will begin its introspection and post-mortem on April 29.