Silent night at Balisier House

PNM supporters outside Balisier House after the political leader conceded defeat in the 2025 general elections on April 28. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE supporter turnout at Baliser House on election night matched the voting results as political leader Dr Keith Rowley conceded defeat early with less than one hundred supporters looking on.

The plans for a party on Tranquility Street were over before it began as around 10 pm Rowley made the announcement.

Although party officials said it was because of a technical glitch, murmurs of a possible defeat began spreading among the media when the party was slow to release results on the screen at Balisier House.

Still, after former public relations officer Laurel Lezama Lee Sing told the media Rowley will speak at 10 pm, there was little expectation it was about to be a concession speech.

Rowley began his speech saying, “Tonight is not a good night for the PNM.”

He said although the election processes went “very well…it is clear at this time that we have lost the election.”

Consigned to the defeat Rowley added “Sometimes you win, sometimes you don't win.”

He said, though, the party will focus now on rebuilding and planning for the 2030 general election.

“The elections are over, changes will be made, promises to be kept, reviews to be done, rejuvenation to be had. One thing we are happy about is that PNM will move expeditiously towards this new status as the opposition.”

He added the PNM’s general council will meet on Wednesday to determine who will be opposition leader.

Rowley added he will step down as political leader before the end of this year and dismissed suggestions that his decision to resign as Prime Minister affected the voting results.

He said PNM supporters had no issue with the change but added they do not represent the entire electorate.

“Each person who votes have a reason. And I don't think there are very many votes cast based on the fact that I resigned because the resignation became history. We're looking forward.”

He suggested the loss was due to the promises UNC made rather than a referendum on the PNM’s performance during their time in government.

“From Tobago to Point Fortin, the population has chosen the package of promises made by our political opponents. We can't argue with that. We put a package on the table. We put a direction on the table. We had a record behind us of the last nine and a half years. The population has chosen the package of promises.”

“We are not going to argue with the electorate.”

Pressed as to whether he or the party could have done something different to avoid the defeat Rowley said, “When you contest, whether it is cricket, football, election, being second is a possibility. Somebody else could always win. That's why they call it a contest.”

He said while there was no rejoicing, the party was not despondent.

“We have not been here for 70 years by holding our heads down. As Mandela said, the problem is, and the shame is when you go down, not to get up.”

Addressing supporters, Young added, “Disappointment is part of life. Don't be despondent.

He promised to fight for the party and TT.

“I have won my seat so I will still be there in Parliament and believe you me, despite tonight I will fight…and we will hold the UNC and that coalition of self-interest to the coals.

“That is the new job. And you can rest assured with every living breath in my body I will carry out that fight.”

His fervour and vigour extended momentarily to the few supporters who were there as they began chanting “Stuarty, Stuarty, Stuarty” as he and Rowley walked back inside Balisier House.

As a group of female supporters stood in tears, Young re-emerged and spoke with them before turning to the remaining supporters.

“One thing we know how to do is fight for country and that is what we will do. So get ready and I look forward to be there with you all. We will fight hard for TT and for the PNM.”

Vendors began packing up, the stage was dismantled, music trucks left and supporters trudged off, but despite the obvious sadness, there were some supporters who shared the Young’s enthusiam.

His rousing words were followed by a short lived chant from a group of women shouting, “Great is the PNM, great is the PNM, great is the PNM…,” followed by silence as the usual end to the popular chant, was now unspeakable.

Supporters, though, despite their long faces said they have great hope for the party.

“I’ve been here before with the party and I never left. And PNM people always remain and we fight and bring this country back up again,” said a woman.

A group of youths added “You win some and you lose some.”

Ahead of the government elect assuming office, another supporter said her biggest fear is the possibility of PNM supporters being victimised.

“I’m worried that people will lose their job. I believe it will be a big clear out of people they perceive are PNM supporters.”

Laventille West MP elect Kareem Marcelle said his win was bitter-sweet but said he believed the party will learn from its mistakes.

“We stepped into a position where our former Prime Minister resigned while in office. We would have appointed a new Prime Minister while having a political leaders separate and apart and we stepped into a new and unfamiliar territory and we will learn from those mistakes and challenges.

“I have no doubt this will give us an opportunity to rebuild from the ground up, have new leadership in different roles, take its time to learn from our mistakes and create a chapter that is deserving of the support of the vast majority of TT once again.”