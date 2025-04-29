Shamfa thanks supporters: We fought a clean fight

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis voted at Montgomery Primary School, Bethel, Tobago on April 28. - Photo by Visual Styles

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis has conceded defeat in the general election.

Cudjoe-Lewis, who held the seat since 2015, lost to Tobago People's Party (TPP) candidate Joel "Nuttsy" Sampson. The TPP won both Tobago seats.

In a media release on April 29, Cudjoe-Lewis said, "While we did not achieve the victory we had hoped for, my heart is full of gratitude for your support, full of commitment to our country, full of hope for a bright future and full of love for every single constituent."

She thanked her former constituents for the relationships they formed during her tenure, adding "we are all the better for the goodness we have poured into each other."

She said the PNM "fought an honest, earnest and clean fight."

The outgoing Minister of Sport and Community Development said she was not saying goodbye.

"Know that this is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter as we all do our part in building a stronger Tobago together."

She extended best wishes to Sampson and hopes that his service benefits Tobago West and Trinidad and Tobago.