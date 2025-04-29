Security guard robbed by 3 gunmen near Point Fortin park

- File photo

A 30-year-old female security guard was robbed at gunpoint by three men late on April 28 in Point Fortin.

According to police, the victim, who lives in Point Fortin, was walking along Dam Road near James Park around 11.30 pm when she was approached by three gun-toting men who announced a hold-up.

All three suspects were described as slim-built, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, and wearing dark-coloured hoodies.

The gunmen ordered the woman to lie face down on the ground, and she complied.

The men then stole her cellphone, a multi-coloured purse valued at $45 containing $50 in cash, and a black shoulder bag worth $150.

The bag had several personal items, including her ID card, passport, NIS card, RBC bank card, and driver’s permit.

The suspects ran off and the police were notified.

PCs Joseph and Mason responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Officers canvassed the area for CCTV footage and the suspects without success. PC Joseph is leading the investigation.