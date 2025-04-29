San Juan man shot dead sitting on bench

- File photo

A 43-year-old San Juan man was shot dead while sitting on a bench with two other men in the early morning hours of April 29. The deceased has been identified as Kellon Hutchinson.

Reports say Hutchinson was shot by a lone gunman around 12.20 am. It is unclear whether Hutchinson knew the men he was sitting with. After the shooting, checks were made and Hutchinson was found lying in a pool of blood.

At approximately 12.35 am, officers on patrol received a report about the incident, which occurred at Shende Street, San Juan.

Police described Hutchinson as being of mixed descent, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, slim built, clean-shaven and wearing a cane-row hairstyle. He was dressed in a red T-shirt and black long pants. A pair of slippers was found near his body.

Hutchinson was shot upper body but was still showing signs of life. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead at 1 am.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and recovered 16 spent cartridges, 40 calibre casings and one live nine mm round.