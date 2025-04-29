Recount for San Fernando East

John Michael Alibocus. -

A RECOUNT will be done for the San Fernando East constituency at 3 pm on April 29 at the Pleasantville Secondary School per the request of UNC candidate John Michael Alibocus.

The candidate's election agent, Kent Samlal, told Newsday their counts place Alibocus with 6,357 votes, PNM's Brian Manning with 7,019 votes and Patriotic Front's Kenrick Serrette with 502.

"The margin of defeat for Mr Alibocus was just about 662 as per our figures but I understand the returning officer's figures is 669. What we have done is, because of a number of complaints that were brought to our attention, we have requested a recount – both a general recount and a final recount."

One of the complaints, he said, came from a polling agent of an unlocked ballot box at the Mon Repos RC school.

"We did send a letter to the EBC (Election and Boundaries Commission). They did respond to us acknowledging that it was unlocked but that nothing untoward had transpired."

Samlal said the recount came after he had issues getting in contact with the constituency's returning officer to make the ask before the 12 pm deadline.

"But I was able to deliver the letter to him, he did sign for receiving it and we were able to secure the recount for this afternoon."

Samlal was unsure how long the recount would take and anticipated it could be days.