Panday: Patriotic Front's journey continues beyond election

From left, Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday with her party's candidates Trivet Phillip (Moruga/Tableland), Afifah Mohammed (Chaguanas East) and Sacha Mangroo (Princes Town). - File photo by Paula Lindo

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) political leader Mickela Panday says the party's political journey does not end with the April 28 general election.

The PF did not win any constituency in the election which was won by the UNC.

Preliminary results has the UNC winning 26 constituencies while the PNM and Tobago People's Party (TPP) won 13 and two constituencies respectively.

In a Facebook post on April 29, Panday thanked the PF's 36 candidates who contested the election.

Panday was defeated by UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John in the Couva North constituency which her father, the late former prime minister Basdeo Panday, represented in Parliament from 1976-2010.

She said the PF candidates achieved something more important than winning.

"Winning would have been beautiful. But standing for what’s right, even when the odds were stacked against us, is a victory in itself."

Panday praised them for showing courage when it was easier to stay silent and offering the electorate a different choice.

"This is not the end. It’s the beginning of a longer, harder, more meaningful journey. The seeds you planted during this campaign will bear fruit in ways we can’t yet see."

Panday told her party's candidates, "Take pride in the stand you took. Rest for a moment if you must, but never doubt that what you did matters; because it does. And it always will."

She said, "Thank you for fighting. Thank you for walking this road with me. Our work continues, and so does our hope."