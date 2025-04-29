NCA Warriors beat South Side Elite in DIAL basketball finals

Members of the New Chapter Academy Warriors team collect their winners' cheque after beating South Side Elite in the Destiny Invitational Arima League final in Arima on April 27. - Photo courtesy Chevon LeGendre

NEW Chapter Academy (NCA) Warriors lifted the premiership division title in the Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) basketball competition on April 27, after defeating South Side Elite 88-75 in the series-deciding game three at the Princess Royal Basketball Court, Arima.

The teams went into the pivotal match tied at 1-1, after South Side got an 86-81 win in game one and NCA roared back to level the series with a tight 84-82 victory in game two.

With national star guard Ahkeel "Smally" Boyd within their ranks, NCA were keen to show their class in game three and they jumped out to a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. A 28-point second quarter for NCA saw them opening up a 50-37 lead at halftime.

A shifty dribbler and shrewd shooter, Boyd, who was named premiership MVP, led from the front as he drained 26 points, to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. NCA were held to just 17 points in the third quarter, but still took a 67-57 advantage into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the NCA defence proved a tough hurdle for South Side to overcome as they limited the opposition to just 18 points in the period to seal the 13-point victory.

Tyrik Singh grabbed a double-double and had a solid allround showing for South Side with 16 points, six assists, ten boards and two steals, but it wasn't enough to stop NCA from surging to the title.

NCA pocketed a $15,000 prize for winning the premiership trophy, with South Side being rewarded $6,000. Police, who finished third after defeating The Expendables 70-54 in the third-place playoff, took home a $4,000 prize.

Maloney Pacers won the DIAL's championship division (under-23) crown after defeating UWI Lions 63-60 in their final on April 19.