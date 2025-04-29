Manning only red dot in UNC sea of yellow in south, central Trinidad

Brian Manning. - File photo

BRIAN Manning’s win in the April 28 general election, represents the only small red dot in the sea of yellow painted by the UNC in the south and central parts of Trinidad, and in some other constituencies outside of its normal stronghold.

The UNC made a clean sweep in the south and central, leaving only the San Fernando East seat, which has never fallen out with the PNM, safe.

Manning did not respond to calls regarding his success or to claims he is being considered to lead the party when the PNM’s general council meet on April 30 to decided upon a political leader as the incumbent former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley makes his exit from electoral politics.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Manning, the son of the late prime minister Patrick Manning expressed gratitude for the love and support of to the people who re-elected him.

“I truly appreciate that the people of San Fernando East have really understood and seen the hard work that we have put in to really serve the people of the constituency.

He said he and his team did everything possible to represent the and serve the people of the constituency and he is grateful they have decided to return him as their MP.

He affirmed sentiments expressed by the wider population since the PNM’s defeat on April 28, that the party did not listen to what its people were saying, but said this is not the time for blame shaming.

“It is clearly a time for introspection. The PNM would have to take a look at the way we do things, a look at the way we approach the people of this country.”

He assured there is nothing to fear as the PNM is one of the strongest institutions in the history of Caricom.

“We have come back from worst defeats in the past,” he said in reference to the comeback by his later father after the overwhelming defeat by the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) which swept the polls with 33-3 seats. Manning’s San Fernando East was one of those retained by the PNM and he was able to, after five years in opposition, revive the party and serve two terms as prime minister.

"So, fear not. Keep the hope alive and we will do all that we can to ensure that we do even better at serving the people of this country."

He expressed optimism, “Going forward, the PNM will rise from the ashes as we always have in the past.”

He submitted that a third term in office was always going to be difficult, given its performance in modern political history where one and two term governments have become the norm in TT, since the PNM’s first defeat in 1986 after 30 unprecedented and successive years of governance.

He reasoned, “there is a certain amount of election fatigue that has set in and sometimes the electorate decides that they are just tired of seeing you, so we listen to the people.

“As you always say, the voice of the people is the voice of God and we are going to take that in stride, listen to what the electorate has said and do even better going forward so that we can rebuild ourselves and better serve the people of this constituency and country.

“Now is not a time for sorrow, it is a time for revitalisation and a time to consider what steps we take next. Make no mistake, the PNM may be down, but we will never be out.”

Like his father before him, Manning said he commits himself to the people of this country for which he has great love, to ensure it gets developed country status, having already earned the title of being the greatest country in this hemisphere.

In the meantime a recount has been requested for the San Fernando East constituency by the defeated UNC candidate, John Michael Alibocus also known as the entertainer Makamillion.

Alibocus is challenging his loss the to the Manning by just 600 votes.

Alibocus garnered 6,357 votes, while Manning secured 7,019 votes to win.

Alibocus’ election agent made the request based on a number of complaints in addition to the vote difference, saying while the margin was 662, the elections agents had it as 669.

The counting of the ballots is expected to take place at the Pleasantville Secondary School, San Fernando at 3 pm on April 30.