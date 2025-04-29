Labour holds the reins of power in La Brea, Point Fortin

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, with Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar, left, and La Brea candidate Clyde Elder, right, at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THOSE who labour must hold the reins of power has been the mantra of the trade union movement.

On April 28, this narrative was translated into votes for two labour representatives who created history when they crushed two strongholds of the People’s National Movement (PNM) – Point Fortin and La Brea.

The last non-PNM candidates to win these seats was during the 1986 33-3 sweep by the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR). Selby Wilson was elected as the MP for Point Fortin and Dr Albert Richards for La Brea.

Since then, no one has been able to break the momentum, until 2025 when the United National Congress (UNC) in a coalition of interests with labour and other political groups claimed that feat.

The two labour candidates – Ernesto Raymond Kesar – representing the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) in Point Fortin and, Clyde Elder from the Communication Workers' Trade Union (CWU) in La Brea, contested the election under a UNC banner.

Surprised by his success at the polls, Kesar who previously contested the seat under the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) attributed his victory to the lingering impact of the closure the state-owned Petrotrin and Trinmar which has led to social and economic decline.

“The people took a chance on Ernesto Kesar and by Almighty God, I hope we are not going to disappoint Point Fortin.”

Still basking in the victory, Elder said the feeling was surreal.

Commenting on the high unemployment and poverty in the community, Elder acknowledged there was a lot of work to be done, and he promised to adhere to his leader’s mantra, to serve the people.

His main competitor Randall Mitchell of the PNM who succeeded the former MP Stephen McClashie to contest the seat, conceded victory.

In a statement, he said while he was not able to serve the constituency as their MP, he has always served the country with pride and purpose and was thankful for those who walked the journey with him, and supported and encouraged him.

“Today, with a full heart and deep respect for our democracy, I acknowledge the outcome of this general election.

“Whilst it is not the result we had hoped for, I accept it with humility and grace. The people have spoken, and I respect their voice.”

His counterpart in Point Fortin, Kennedy Richards Jr, did not respond to call or messages about his defeat.

In the meantime, the OWTU, as part of the coalition, congratulated Kesar and Elder.

“For the first time since 1986 elections, history was made in Point Fortin and La Brea,” said in a statement.

“In seeking change and better representation the people have spoken and has elected labour's two candidates to the Parliament.

“As such, we say welcome to the Parliament of TT the new MP for Point Fortin, Comrade Ernesto Raymond Kesar and La Brea, Comrade Clyde Elder.

“You both ran valiant, clean, respectful campaigns that reflected your values and principles. With a resume of committed public service to the people you now represent and the people of TT, we know based on your established track records you will continue to serve the people you represent with respect, fearless, unbiased, and with integrity.”

The OWTU advised the two, “Comrades the work has started. This victory has shown that labour is strong and has a strong voice in TT. Congratulations again to our two comrades we are extremely proud of both of you.”