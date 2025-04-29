La Horquetta residents optimistic with UNC win

UNC candidate Phillip Watts has won the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency. -

FORMER PNM La Horquetta/Talparo campaign manager turned UNC candidate Phillip Watts secured a landslide victory in the constituency in April 28's election.

Watts' win swung the previous marginal seat to the UNC's favour, with a lead of nearly 3,000 votes on election night.

In the 2020 general election, the seat was separated by 1,923 votes – with PNM getting 9,713 votes and the UNC getting 7,790.

The UNC won the election on April 28 with 26 seats to the PNM's 13, while the Tobago People's Party got two seats.

Newsday visited La Horquetta on April 29 and spoke to residents whose reaction to the results were mixed – as many celebrated, some expressed shock, while others held onto optimism.

Dressed in her blue UNC polo, Afisha Simon-Taylor said the result was amazing for the constituency.

"It’s not just a victory for me but a victory for the people of La Horquetta/Talparo."

Simon-Taylor said the PNM's Foster Cummings was not a good MP – as some in the media "portrayed him to be.

"We know social media and the papers will spread lies and rumours and say how he work. But up to now I can’t get an office day to see him from when he was in power. The people was crying out for help and the people spoke (by voting him out)."

She described Watts as a man of integrity, who had done work in the constituency prior to his run for the MP's office.

"He held sports days and gave out hampers. I had no doubt he was going to take here by storm."

A resident from Michael Anthony Avenue in Phase 2, La Horquetta, who did not want to give his name, and said he felt good as change was needed.

"While Cummings' work was good enough, what I was seeing on the ground from the UNC's camp was better.

"Now it's to wait and see what can be done. Kamla and the UNC are experienced and they are not foolish."

A woman from Inshan Ali Boulevard, who also did not want to give her name, was elated by the results.

"The youths in the back here saw the struggles for the last ten years and have been asking for things and it was few people was getting that assistance.

"It was sad to see how much good youths there is in La Horquetta that want better for themselves. We hope now that our representative delivers for them."

She said she went to Cummings' office on numerous occasions, but was ignored.

"I never got that fair share to voice my opinion. I never get that ear from them. I have nothing bad to say about Cummings, but the people around him is who are not nice."

Some residents, who were dissatisfied with the outcome, also spoke to Newsday.

A woman from Phase 4, La Horquetta, said she expected better results.

"Foster did a lot for the youths and it was shocking that he lost by amount of votes he lost by.

"I really hope Watts can continue and all the promises that Kamla and the UNC make they will be able to deliver it."

A Phase 3 resident from Colvin Patrick Lane said the former MP "real work" in the constituency.

"I was looking for mixed results last night, but the youths in here like everything for free.

"Cummings gave you all an opportunity but the youths don't want to work. Anything you have to get in this life you have to work hard for it."

She was optimistic of Watts being better than Cummings in the next five years.

A shopkeeper in Phase 4 said the results was shocking.

"Cummings did well for us. You see that library and community centre in the back, the Namdevco farmer’s market on a Saturday morning, I though that was good innovation."

While some chose to keep their disappointment private, others were willing to speak openly about their dissatisfaction in results.

Beulah Mayers said she woke up with a heavy heart, unsettled by the shift in the political landscape.

"There’s a culture in this community that you could only do so much for them. As the old people say, 'You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make that horse drink.'

"They would prefer a quick fix, but that is not what the future is about. But if that is what they want as leadership, so be it."

She believes La Horquetta residents did not vote Cummings out, rather those in San Rafael, Brazil, Talparo, Wallerfield and Mundo Nuevo.

"La Horquetta itself, Foster had it locked down. I’m being honest, I’m really hurting, but let’s see what the UNC is going to do for the next five years. I hope we don’t end up getting the short end of the stick."

Jessie Ann Forteau Martinez was a little more blunt in her response.

"The people of La Horquetta/Talparo listened to promises that can’t be reality. Cummings went out for the youths and has been working hard. These people who just coming was never around. The people voted for sweeties.

"Most people in this street voted UNC. They not working and hoping to get something."

She believes the people did not reject the PNM, but God.

"If you have God in your thoughts and want the best for this country, you have to work. We cannot want no taxes or feel that the government is solely responsible for crime."

Martinez hoped Watts could use some of the ideas Cummings had and implement them within the next five years.

Watts: We are ready to work

When the results confirmed Watts' victory, his campaign headquarters erupted into celebration.

Music trucks filled the air with campaign songs and soca, while supporters danced and sang in the street.

Their street party went into the early hours of the morning.

In his victory speech, Watts said he felt elated, in light of the sceptics who had doubted him throughout the campaign and thanked his team for the support.

His goal – to be a visible MP.

"The people will see me in office and I will dedicate every other Saturday to the youths.

"This is one of the things I promised on the campaign trail that I will dedicate every other Saturday to youths only from 15 years old."

At the PNM's campaign village on Tumpuna Road, supporters of the party looked dejected.

A teary-eyed Cummings emerged around 10.10 pm to deliver his concession speech, thanking his supporters and team for their unwavering dedication over his five-year tenure as the constituency’s MP.

He gave his reasons as to why he lost the seat.

"In the stronghold areas where we expected the support, the voter turnout was pretty low while the UNC maintained their support."

(With reporting by Mya Quamie)