KFC invests $50k into Jabloteh youth teams

Players and staff of San Juan Jabloteh's youth teams. - Photo courtesy CJ Communications

KFC Trinidad and Tobago has injected $50,000 into San Juan Jabloteh football club’s youth teams’ participation in the Republic Bank National Youth League (RBNYL) knockout rounds.

This support comes at a pivotal moment as Jabloteh’s under-17 and under-20 teams prepare to compete in the national quarter-finals.

In a statement issued on April 28, it said the investment provides the club’s youth teams with a “timely boost” to youth development and community upliftment through this strategic sponsorship.

Roger Rambharose, vice-president of KFC and Pizza Hut, was pleased to team up with the veteran domestic team.

“Jabloteh’s commitment to developing young talent without charging participation or monthly fees is extraordinary,” he said.

“With over 170 youths engaged in structured training and mentorship, and a history of over 50 years of service, the club’s impact is deeply rooted in the fabric of TT’s sporting culture.”

Rambharose said the companies were proud to invest in a programme that not only delivers results on the field, but also builds brighter futures for young men off the field.

“This is not just a sponsorship – it’s a partnership for long-term community impact,” he added.

Jabloteh is one of only two clubs in the country to field youth teams in every age group while also maintaining a professional team. It is the only such club to have advanced to the RBNYL knockout stages across multiple age brackets.

The U17s lead the charge as undefeated east zone champions, with the U20s advancing as zone runners-up.

Club chairman Nirad Tewarie welcomed the support.

“We are tremendously grateful to KFC for stepping in at a critical time. This contribution enables us to complete the season strong and hopefully bring home silverware. More than that, it speaks volumes about KFC’s genuine investment in youth and community. We look forward to growing this relationship into something even more impactful.”

In addition to financial support, KFC provided meals to both the youth and professional teams.

The statement said that KFC and Jabloteh will continue exploring opportunities to deepen their partnership while reinforcing their shared vision of a brighter, more empowered generation.