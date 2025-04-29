International, regional leaders congratulate Kamla

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. - AP PHOTO

REGIONAL and international leaders are congratulating Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her victory in the 2025 general election in Trinidad and Tobago on April 28.

On April 29 in a post on Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country cherished its historically close and familial ties with TT.

“I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for shared prosperity and well-being of our people.”

Barbadian prime minister Mia Mottley said as Barbados celebrates National Heroes Day, the election result was a reminder of the enduring gift of democracy.

"It is therefore a pleasure, on behalf of the government and people of Barbados, and as chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), to extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister-designate, honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the United National Congress on their success," Mottley said.

"We also warmly congratulate the people of TT on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights. In a world where democracy is often tested, TT has shown that true strength lies in the commitment of its people to participation, fairness, and free expression."

She said she hopes TT's democracy continues to grow, deepen and inspire generations to come.

"We look forward to working together in the spirit of partnership and shared purpose, for the benefit of our peoples and the wider Caribbean region."

In a Facebook post, Jamaican prime minister Dr Andrew Holness said Persad-Bissessar’s success at the polls was an indication of the confidence of the people of TT in her leadership.

Holness highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between Jamaica and TT, emphasising their shared history, culture, and collaboration across regional and international organizations such as Caricom, the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), and the Organization of American States (OAS).

He said the new administration’s mandate presents an important opportunity for strengthened cooperation.

“Prime Minister-elect Persad-Bissessar’s electoral triumph heralds a renewed opportunity to deepen and broaden our collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including, but not limited to, trade and investment, regional security, energy and climate change.”

Holness reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to working closely with Persad-Bissessar’s administration to promote prosperity, security, and progress for both nations and the wider Caribbean family.

“The government and people of Jamaica extend best wishes to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar for every success as she leads TT into this new chapter of national development.”

St Kitts and Nevis prime minister Dr Timothy Harris said in a Facebook post that Persad-Bissessar’s triumph in the election is a “powerful reminder that resilience, hope, and unwavering love for one's people can overcome any challenge.”

He remembered fondly that Persad-Bissessar was among the first international leaders to congratulate him when he was elected prime minister in 2015.

“Today it is with great pride that I return those sentiments. Our bond, forged in the fires of our shared democratic struggles, most notably during the landmark Boundaries Case, remains strong and unbreakable.”

He congratulated Persad-Bissessar on behalf of the Peoples Labour Party.

“I wish Prime Minister-Elect Persad-Bissessar every success as she leads her nation into a new era of growth, fairness, and opportunity. Her victory is a clear example that democracy empowers triumph, not only for TT, but for the wider Caribbean."

Grenadian prime minister Dickon Mitchell said the expression of democracy demonstrated by the people of TT reflects their confidence in the leadership of the newly elected Prime Minister.

“We wish Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar a successful term in office as she undertakes the solemn responsibility of guiding her nation toward continued growth and development.

“We look forward to further strengthening our ties with Trinidad and Tobago and deepening our bonds within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as we work together to address regional challenges and bring new opportunities for people of the region.”

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) congratulated Persad-Bissessar for her win and the people of TT on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights.

“The decisive victory is a clear mandate from the people of TT as the country continues its forward journey. We forward to welcoming Prime Minister-elect Persad Bissessar to the Conference of Heads of Government, and to her participation, as we continue to tackle emerging geopolitical issues, and seek to further improve the welfare and well-being of the people of the region.”