Gyro vendor robbed at gunpoint in Gasparillo

- File photo

POLICE intend to review CCTV footage in hopes of identifying and arresting the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a businessman in Gasparillo early on April 29.

The victim, a 30-year-old Syrian national from Chase Village, Chaguanas, was working at Royal Gyro on Charles Street around 1.30 am when the incident occurred.

According to police, two men approached the victim, including one with a gun. The gunman pointed the weapon at him, causing him to become fearful for his life.

The victim was forced to lie on the floor while the suspects stole $2,000 in cash, believed to be part of the day’s sales, along with a Samsung cellphone valued at $1,200.

The suspects got into and escaped in a blue and white Toyota Fielder wagon, which a third man was driving.

Gasparillo police were quickly notified, and Sgt Suliman and other officers were among the first responders.

They searched the area for the suspects without luck.

Sgt Suliman is leading the ongoing investigation.