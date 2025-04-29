Furness Chemicals now exports to Bonaire

William A Ferreira, Furness Holdings Ltd chairman and group CEO, left, Jeaniro G Balentein, managing director Balfran Group, Bonaire and Patrick A Ferreira, executive chairman, Furness Chemicals Ltd. - Photo courtesy Furness Chemicals

FURNESS Chemicals Ltd, the manufacturing arm of the Furness Trinidad Group of Companies, announced its first shipment of six containers to Bonaire.

Bonaire is one of the ABC islands, also known as the former Netherlands Antilles, located just above Venezuela.

In a release, Furness Chemicals said it met with Balfran Group, a leading group of companies in Bonaire, that specialises in construction, janitorial and distribution services.

Last week, Jeaniro G Balentien, managing director of the Balfran group, visited Furness Chemicals headquarters in TT and met with Patrick A Ferreira, executive chairman of Furness Chemicals, the release said.

The visit included a tour of Furness Chemicals products and facilities.

Ferreira welcomed Balentien and said he looks forward to further strengthening the group's partnership.

He added that the group is looking to expand to Curacao and Aruba where Balfran Group has a huge presence.

This, Ferreira said, is in keeping with Furness Chemicals' mission to grow exports and build new markets in the region and beyond.