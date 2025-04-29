Funeral of murdered autistic teen still on hold

Malini Persad. -

THE family of 15-year-old Malini Persad, an autistic teenager who was murdered, remains in limbo as they await official confirmation of her cause of death and the release of her body for burial.

Malini’s remains were discovered in a forested area off KPA Road in Barrackpore on April 19, six days after she was reported missing.

An autopsy, initially scheduled for April 25 and later postponed to April 28, has since been conducted. However, authorities have not yet shared the findings with the family. They were informed that DNA samples taken during the procedure need to be sent overseas for further analysis.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on April 29, Malini’s father, Andrew Persad, expressed the family's ongoing distress.

“They carried out the autopsy and did some DNA testing, but the body hasn't been released because the DNA has to be sent abroad. We have no confirmation of when we'll be able to get her back,” he said.

The family is hopeful the results will be returned within the next week or two, allowing them to move forward with funeral plans.

“Hopefully they get the results soon and do whatever they need to do so we can finally lay her to rest,” Persad said. “I know the authorities are trying their best, but right now they can’t say when it will all be resolved and we can’t say when the funeral will be.”

Malini was a form two student at ASJA Girls’ College, Barrackpore, and had been last seen alive around 9 am on April 13. CCTV footage showed her walking with several bags that morning, accompanied by the suspect in her murder, 52-year-old Vinod Kotai of Mussarap Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road.

Kotai later died by suicide at the Barrackpore Police Station on the morning of April 19.