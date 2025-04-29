El Socorro businessman tied up, beaten in front wife, grandchildren

- File photo

A 56-year-old businessman from El Socorro was robbed by three men while taking out his garbage around 7 am, on April 28.

The victim reported while he was outside, he was accosted by three men, one of whom was armed with a gun and announced a robbery. The men forced him to take them inside his home, where his wife and two grandchildren, aged nine and three, were.

Inside, one man tied the man’s hands using a phone charger, while the others beat him. During the assault, the assailants ordered his wife and grandchildren to sit on a couch.

The men ransacked the house, which also serves as a warehouse and stole a large quantity of valuables. Among the items taken were assorted gold-coloured jewellery valued at $160,000, US$6,000 in cash, alcohol worth $3,000, five pairs of sneakers, and one pair of leather shoes valued at $1,700.

They also stole two Republic Bank ATM cards and five cell phones, totalling $9,600. A purple and blue case with a replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, valued at $1,500, perfumes and lotions valued at $3,000 and $160 were also stolen.

The men escaped in a waiting black Toyota with registration number PCS 1659.

After the ordeal, the victim’s wife untied him, and they began checking to determine what had been stolen.

Police arrived at the home around 8 am and were given descriptions of the suspects. All three men were of African descent, slim-built and dark brown in complexion.

The first man was approximately six feet tall and wore light-coloured long jeans, a black hoodie, black sneakers, a blue hat and a pink ski mask. He was armed with a gun.

The second suspect was also about six feet tall and wore short white pants, a black T-shirt, slippers, and a black face mask. The third suspect, who had a plaited hairstyle and was also six feet tall, wore black three-quarter pants, a white T-shirt, black slippers, and a red face mask.

Investigations are ongoing.