Deyalsingh thanks Aranguez/St Joseph for support

PNM Aranguez/St Joseph candidate Terrence Deyalsingh is greeted by a supporter at a PNM general election campaign meeting. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER health minister Terrence Deyalsingh has thanked people who supported him as a parliamentarian.

Deyalsingh was one of several unsuccessful PNM candidates in the April 28 general election.

The UNC won the election 26-13 (PNM) with the Tobago People's Party taking two seats.

Deyalsingh lost in Aranguez/St Joseph constituency to the UNC's Devesh Maharaj.

The constituency was formerly known as St Joseph, Deyalsingh has been its MP since 2013.

In a Facebook post, he said, "To all supporters and constituents I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who supported me over the past 12 years as a Member of Parliament for the constituency of Aranguez/St Joseph."

He added, "Your trust, encouragement, and unwavering belief in our shared vision have meant the world to me."

Deyalsingh said as a community "we have made strides in coming together to complete our tasks and reaching our goals."

While his journey with his former constituents is over, Deyalsingh was confident Aranguez/St Joseph will flourish.

"Thank you for walking this journey with me."

In conceding defeat on April 28, PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley said the party accepted the result and will begin rebuilding as it prepares itself to become the parliamentary opposition.

The PNM's general council will meet on April 30 at its Balisier House headquarters to discuss with its 13 successful candidates who they should select as opposition leader.

Outgoing prime minister Stuart Young is one of those candidates.