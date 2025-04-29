DCP Simon declares election safe, peaceful

Police officers on duty on election day, April 28, arrive at El Dorado West Secondary School, one of the many polling stations in the constituency of Tunapuna. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE police service says it is satisfied with the overall conduct of the public during the April 28 election, describing it as safe and peaceful.

In a media release on April 29, acting DCP Operations Curt Simon, who served as the Gold Commander for the general election, also commended officers for their "effective security operations."

Simon said the electoral process unfolded in a manner that allowed people to exercise their “franchise freely and safely,” adding that democracy was at work.

"Thanks to the presence and vigilance of police officers in every polling division, we were able to maintain a high standard of safety and security throughout the day."

The statement said the police reported no major incidents disrupting the voting process. However, Simon confirmed a killing took place during voting hours and said the police are “actively” investigating it and pursuing “certain leads.”

The release stressed the killing was not related to the election in any way.

Notably, an individual was arrested in Mt Lambert, in the marginal constituency of Aranguez/St Joseph with $30,000 cash. The release said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the arrest is connected to election-related activities or other matters. It said updates will be given to the public as the investigation progresses.

Simon thanked citizens for their patience, discipline and respect for others.

"We are pleased with the level of cooperation from citizens, who exercised great restraint and mutual respect, allowing the democratic process to take its course," he said.

Addressing police efforts throughout the campaign season, he said officers ensured a secure environment not just on election day but throughout the entire campaign.

"Officers maintained a visible presence at all political meetings, ensuring that citizens could move freely and safely to participate in the democratic process."

He concluded that the overall process was done in a calm and orderly manner, which he says reflects the strength of our democratic institutions.