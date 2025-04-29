Couva labourer found dead in pond

- File photo

A 24-year-old labourer is believed to have drowned while working on a farm in Couva on the afternoon of April 28.

The victim, Adesh Taylor of Greig Street, Balmain Village in Couva, had been working on a farm at Lutchman Trace, off Camden Road, around 4 pm when he reportedly went to fix a burst water hose.

His employer, a 40-year-old farmer from Otis Lane, Couva, said he last saw Taylor heading toward the farm.

When Taylor failed to return after some time, the farmer went to look for him but could not find him. He instead saw one side of Taylor’s slipper floating in a pond on the property.

The farmer called out for Taylor several times, but there was no response.

Concerned about his safety, the farmer alerted relatives and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, an NGO led by Vallence Rambharat, and included Ronnie Singh for help.

The team began pumping water from the pond, and around 8.30 pm, Taylor’s body was discovered motionless at the bottom.

Couva police were notified.

DMO Dr Boodhai viewed and ordered the removal of the body, pending an autopsy.

Sgt Stoute, PCs Arjoon and Frankbull and other officers responded and collected evidence.

W/acting Cpl Charles is leading the investigation.