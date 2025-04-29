Congratulations pour in for UNC, Kamla on election win

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

CONGRATULATIONS continue to pour in from the business community through the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC).

The CRBC in a media release shared the congratulations, expressing happiness over the democratic process.

“The CRBC wishes to express its sincere congratulations to the incoming UNC-led government to convincingly winning the 2025 general elections,” the media release said.

CRBC chairman Vivek Charran said the people have rejected the existing PNM government. He also congratulated the UNC and the coalition of interests who created a large groundswell for the UNC during its campaign.

“I extend my deep congratulations to the incoming government and the new Prime Minister, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar. We look forward to working closely with the incoming government for the good and prosperity of TT

The Supermarket Association of TT (SATT) also sent its congratulations, saying it recognised the UNC’s majority win.

It also extended congratulations to the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) and political leader Farley Augustine.

“This election represents an important chapter in Trinidad and Tobago’s democratic journey.

“SATT commends all candidates and parties for their commitment to public service and the electoral process. We look forward to working alongside the new administration on key issues such as food security, economic development, and the overall welfare of the population.”

The Siparia Chamber of Commerce and the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce shared its congratulations as well.

“I am pleased to the governance systems working well and the Siparia Chamber in the sincerest manner congratulates Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar and we wish her all the very best in the future,” said Siparia Chamber president Emerson Chadee.

President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce Angie Jairam said the win was historic because of the well-organised structure and use of technology in the campaign.

“Our chamber looks forward to working with the new government with regard to their policies laid out in their manifestos for the development of business and communities.

“We will welcome our new MP Dave Tancoo and thank our past MP Lackram Bodoe for his services to our communities.”