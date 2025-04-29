City Gate now trulyfirst class

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Ten years ago I was a schoolboy using either buses or Priority Bus Route maxi-taxis from/to City Gate, one of the busiest transit hubs in Caricom. Today it has been transformed with more, nicer, upgraded and on-time buses. Cleaner, healthier, safer.

Hundreds set foot in City Gate daily to enter and exit Port of Spain. Some hold babies, others come with their hands swinging and return with hands full of bags after shopping.

City Gate is not just a transport hub but a real, proper commercial hub as there are international and local franchises and other local small businesses at in the complex. It is complimented with air-conditioned waiting areas and well sanitised washrooms.

Trinidadians can lift their heads up high as City Gate is now first class. Kudos to the management.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail