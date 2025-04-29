Catholics, Presbyterians urge country to embrace election outcome

Archbishop Jason Gordon during Holy Thursday mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on April 17. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Roman Catholic and Presbyterian churches are calling on citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to embrace the outcome of the April 28 general election and unite and rebuild a society of peace and dignity.

Archbishop Jason Gordon in a mass delivered on April 29 in Port of Spain, said on the day before the election, when the political parties wound up their short, intense campaign, they displayed all the colours of the rainbow.

“On Sunday, they had red, green, blue, yellow and all sorts of colours to which we were committed. Today we have one colour we are committed to, that is around the government that God has given to us.”

He centred his homily around the election which saw the United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar making an amazing comeback, trouncing the People’s National Movement (PNM) which was in office for the past decade.

“It is important when all the hype and all the emotions, all the rhetoric all the everything that has gone on in the last five or six weeks, it is important for us now to detox and come back to the recognition that there is only one mother and that is Mother Trinidad and Tobago.”

Quoting TT’s first prime minister Dr Eric Williams, he reminded the congregation, “A mother cannot have any discrimination among her children.

“It is important, I think, in this new stage, we really decompress ourselves and not take what was happening on Sunday into what is happening here today.

“We have to make the shift mentally and we have to work together because it is one beautiful country we have, only one. Now we have to do this really well."

In a post-election statement, The Synod of the Presbyterian Church extended warm congratulations to the people for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the 2025 general elections.

“We commend all who exercised their civic responsibility by casting their vote, thereby upholding the democratic principles upon which our nation stands.”

The Presbyterian Church of Trinidad and Tobago (PCTT) recognised the efforts of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), electoral officials, and security forces who worked diligently to ensure the integrity and safety of the process.

“The PCTT also extends congratulations to the UNC and to the first female Prime Minister and now Prime Minister-Elect, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on this electoral victory.

“We pray that this new government will be guided by humility, wisdom, and a deep sense of justice—always prioritizing the needs of the people and the call to serve the common good. “

The PCTT re-emphasised some points from its pre-election message where it urged elected members to prioritise sustainable economic growth, people-centered, inclusive governance, better security, equity, and the rule of law, strong investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, as well as a clear and compassionate vision for national advancement.

“We call upon all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to move forward in unity, embracing the outcome of the election with maturity, and working together to build a society of peace, dignity, and shared prosperity.”

The PCTT called for the risen Christ to inspire hope, healing, and renewal across the nation, and for God’s guidance upon the leaders and all people of this beloved land.

"Let every person be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except from God.”