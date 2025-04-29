Barbados, Jamaica PMs congratulates UNC on election victory

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

CARICOM chairman and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has congratulated the United National Congress on their victory in the general election.

In a message posted on Facebook, Mottley said as Barbados celebrates National Heroes Day, the election result was a reminder of the enduring gift of democracy.

"It is therefore a pleasure, on behalf of the government and people of Barbados, and as chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), to extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister-designate, honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the United National Congress on their success," Mottley said.

"We also warmly congratulate the people of Trinidad and Tobago on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights. In a world where democracy is often tested, TT has shown that true strength lies in the commitment of its people to participation, fairness, and free expression."

She said she hopes TT's democracy continues to grow, deepen and inspire generations to come.

"We look forward to working together in the spirit of partnership and shared purpose, for the benefit of our peoples and the wider Caribbean region."

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness also congratulated Persad-Bissessar.

“On behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, I am pleased to extend heartfelt congratulations to a the Prime Minister-elect on her victory in the general elections in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Her success at the polls is an indication of the confidence of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in her leadership,” Holness said.

Highlighting the "strong and enduring friendship" between TT and Jamaica, Holness noted the new administration's mandate presents an important opportunity for strengthened co-operation.

“Prime Minister-elect Persad-Bissessar's electoral triumph heralds a renewed opportunity to deepen and broaden our collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including, but not limited to, trade and investment, regional security, energy and climate change.”

He said Jamaica remains committed to working with Persad-Bissessar's administration to promote prosperity, security, and progress for both nations and the wider Caribbean family.

"The government and people of Jamaica extend best wishes to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar for every success as she leads the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago into this new chapter of national development.”