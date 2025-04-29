Armed robbery at Papa John’s

- File photo

ON April 28, around 8.30 pm, three men, one armed with a gun marked with a green stripe, robbed Papa John’s Pizza located on Mucurapo Road in St James. The suspects made off with a grey vault containing $9,914 in cash and an additional $2,165 from the cash register.

At the time of the incident, five staff members were present: a female supervisor, a male driver, two male team members and the area manager.

According to reports, one of the suspects walked in the restaurant pretending to be a customer. Moments later, the other two men walked in and one of them pulled out a gun, pointing it at the staff and announcing a robbery.

The suspects grabbed the supervisor, struck him in the head, pushed him to the ground and dragged him through the kitchen to the back of the restaurant. Another team member had his apron torn off and was dragged across the reception area into the kitchen.

While at the back, the suspects stole the supervisor’s blue Apple iPhone 13, valued at $2,800. The driver was robbed of his black Samsung Galaxy S21, worth $2,000, along with a brown side bag containing a black Apple iPhone 11 Pro and $1,500 in cash. Another team member was robbed of his Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, valued at US $525.

Two of the suspects fled in a silver Toyota Corolla NZE, while the third escaped in a blue car. The three suspects are described as being of African descent with dark brown complexions.

The first man is said to be of medium build, about five feet eight inches and believed to be in his late 20s. He had an afro hairstyle and was wearing blue three-quarter pants, a black jersey with red print, and brown or off-white old-school sneakers.

The second suspect is slim with a narrow face, about five feet six inches and in his early 30s. He had a kinky or nappy hairstyle and was dressed in blue three-quarter denim pants, a dirty grey vest, and white old-school sneakers.

The third man, medium build, around five feet eight inches and in his early 20s. He wore a dark green hat over what appeared to be a kinky hairstyle, a black jersey with red and white print on the front, acid-wash blue three-quarter pants and white old-school sneakers.