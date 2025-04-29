Appeal Court approves settlement to injured ERHA worker

THE Court of Appeal has approved a consent order in a case involving a worker at the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) who hit her head on the edge of a metal box while at work in 2015.

On April 25, the Court of Appeal approved the consent order, which will see Judy Arjoonsingh receiving $150,000 in full settlement of her appeal.

The decision was entered by Justices of Appeal Vasheist Kokaram, Carla Brown-Antoine, and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell without a hearing, vacating the scheduled court date of April 28.

The settlement is in addition to previous compensation awarded by the High Court.

Arjoonsingh had alleged suffering from post-concussion syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder following a head injury sustained at the ERHA's facility. Her claims included ongoing neurological and physical symptoms, including aggravation of fibromyalgia, although the court found insufficient medical evidence to support a long-term exacerbation of the pre-existing condition.

She was successful at trial, and an assessment for damages was determined in 2023. Medical expenses, transport costs, and special damages were previously quantified at $30,220.70, with the High Court master awarding her $50,000 in general damages and interest.

In its defence, the ERHA contended that Arjoonsingh’s complaints were compatible with a serious injury which she had previously suffered. It also disputed the medical reports she relied on.

Yaseen Ahmed and Tara Lutchman represented Arjoonsingh, while Justin Phelps, SC, and Charles Law represented the ERHA.